Nethra Kumanan wins gold in Gran Canaria Sailing C’ships

India’s Nethra Kumanan won gold in the laser radial section of the Gran Canaria sailing championships, one of the European regional open events, held in Gran Canaria (Spain) recently.

The 24-year-old finished first in three of the six races while garnering a total of 10 Nett points. Beneyto Lancho of Spain came second while Martina Reino Cacho (Spain) emerged third.