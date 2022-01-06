NIS Patiala reports four COVID positive cases

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has struck the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, with the elite institution on Thursday reporting four positive cases inside its campus.

The four positive cases were confirmed following 170 RT-PCR tests conducted among athletes and coaches residing inside the campus. The four positive cases include three junior athletes and one coach.

ALSO READ - SAI issues fresh SOPs to combat rising COVID cases

“RT-PCR tests for 170 athletes and coaches were conducted in NIS Patiala on Tuesday as part of SAI COVID SOP. Results have revealed that three junior athletes and one coach are COVID positive,” a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official said.

“All four are symptomatic and have been isolated as per SOP.

“There are no positive cases among national campers and their training is continuing unhindered inside a bio-bubble.”