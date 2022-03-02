More Sports More Sports No commitment made to lift Russia sanctions in case of peace deal, says IOC president The International Olympic Committee has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal after its invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Reuters 02 March, 2022 22:51 IST Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President. - Getty Images Reuters 02 March, 2022 22:51 IST The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal after its invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday."We have left this open... it was very difficult either to set a deadline or to define an event, what could either lead to heavier sanctions or what could lead to a lifting of some of the sanctions," Bach told reporters."This is why you find in general terms the formula that we are keeping to closely monitor the situation and will adapt depending on the further developments." Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :