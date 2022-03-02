No commitment made to lift Russia sanctions in case of peace deal, says IOC president

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not made a commitment to lift sanctions on Russia in case of a ceasefire or peace deal after its invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"We have left this open... it was very difficult either to set a deadline or to define an event, what could either lead to heavier sanctions or what could lead to a lifting of some of the sanctions," Bach told reporters.

"This is why you find in general terms the formula that we are keeping to closely monitor the situation and will adapt depending on the further developments."