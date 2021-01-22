NRAI announces Indian team for shotgun World Cup

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the team for the shotgun World Cup scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 22.



The two Olympic quota winners Angadvir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, along with Olympian Kynan Chenai, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran provide strength to the Indian challenge.



Meanwhile, the NRAI has also selected 12 more rifle and pistol shooters along with the 12 selected for the shotgun World Cup, to field them for the Asian online shooting competition to be hosted by Kuwait on January 29 and 30.

All the eight Olympic quota winners in air rifle and pistol, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar, Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be joined by Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, Sarabjot Singh and Annuraj Singh.



The national federation has also clarified that the Indian team for the rifle and pistol World Cups to be held in Delhi and Changwon, would be selected after the next set of selection trials scheduled to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from February 8.

The team for shotgun World Cup: Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Kynan Chenai,

Prithviraj Tondaiman; Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer.



Skeet: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Singh

Khangura; Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat.