Odisha to build 89 indoor stadiums to improve sports infrastructure

The government of Odisha on Monday (August 9) gave a green signal to the construction of 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums. The project, which costs ₹693.35 crores, will be completed over the next 18 months.

The indoor, multi-purpose stadiums are being constructed to ensure the provision of quality sports infrastructure across Urban Local Bodies of Odisha. They will be built in 89 locations across the State where such facilities are not currently available.

The stadiums will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, yoga, and gymnasium, among other sports. The indoor hall would be useful for most of the indoor games and can be converted as per the local popularity of various indoor sports.

The stadiums are designed to withstand a wind speed of 200 kmph, and can be utilised as community shelters during the disasters like cyclones and floods. During pandemics, they can be converted into field hospitals. They can also be used as centres for other specific purposes, such as training, meetings, and examinations.

This project is part of an overall plan to transform the sports sector in the State.