Asian Beach Games in China postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic The Olympic Council of Asia is considering new dates for this year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, the OCA said on Saturday. Reuters 11 July, 2020 16:02 IST The sixth edition of the Games was scheduled from November 28-December 6. The Olympic Council of Asia is considering new dates for this year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, the OCA said on Saturday, following China's decision to cancel all international sports in the country following the COVID-19 crisis.The sixth edition of the Games was scheduled from November 28-December 6 but China's General Administration of Sport said on Friday the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.The OCA said it was in discussion with the beach games organisers and the Chinese Olympic Committee to reschedule the event. "The three parties ... are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working together closely to adjust the dates, if required," the OCA said in a statement."Once a decision has been made, OCA jointly with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Organising Committee will announce the new dates regarding the sixth Asian Beach Games."The Badminton World Federation has also sought more information from China before taking a call on the season-ending World Tour Finals scheduled in Guangzhou from December 16-20.