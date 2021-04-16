More Sports

Olympics: BMX cycling test event postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 was decided to be postponed and are are seeking a new date in May or June.

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday they had decided to postpone a test event for BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 because of the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All parties involved are seeking a new date in May or June, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the best level of preparations for these test events and for the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering the schedule of each party under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the events was necessary," Tokyo 2020 said.