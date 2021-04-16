More Sports More Sports Olympics: BMX cycling test event postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 was decided to be postponed and are are seeking a new date in May or June. Reuters Tokyo 16 April, 2021 14:51 IST BMX Cycling Challenge at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. - Getty Images - Representational Image Reuters Tokyo 16 April, 2021 14:51 IST Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday they had decided to postpone a test event for BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 because of the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 pandemic.All parties involved are seeking a new date in May or June, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said in a statement."In order to ensure the best level of preparations for these test events and for the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering the schedule of each party under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the events was necessary," Tokyo 2020 said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.