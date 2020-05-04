More Sports More Sports On this day: Curry named MVP, Canelo claims another belt We take a look back at events that occurred on May 4 in previous years, including Stephen Curry being named MVP for the first time. Liam Blackburn 04 May, 2020 12:16 IST Stephen Curry with his first MVP award - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 04 May, 2020 12:16 IST May 4, 2015 was when Stephen Curry's status as a true NBA superstar was confirmed. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was already established as a boxing royalty when, exactly four years later, he added another belt to his collection. Here we take a look at major sporting events that have occurred on May 4 in previous years. 2015: Curry wins first MVP award The Golden State Warriors' decision to hire Steve Kerr as its head coach prior to the 2014-15 season paid dividends as it transformed point guard Curry into one of the NBA's best. Curry had only been selected for one All-Star Game before his 2014-15 MVP campaign, when he broke his own record for single-season three-pointers by nailing 286 shots from beyond the arc. Read: Who is the next star sprinter after Usain Bolt? The first of three NBA championships in four years soon followed as Curry spearheaded a new NBA dynasty. He would win the MVP award again in 2016 - the season when the Warriors did not lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy - and that time he became the first in NBA history to win the unanimous vote. 2016: Fernando own goal sets up all-Madrid final It was not pretty but on May 4, 2016, 10-time European Cup winner Real Madrid made another final. Only one goal separated Los Blancos from Manchester City across 180 minutes, and it came via a degree of fortune - Fernando deflecting Gareth Bale's cross into his own net.Read: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup That was enough to see them advance to another final against cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane's men going on to win their first of three successive finals in the competition via a penalty shoot-out at San Siro. 2019: Canelo seals points win over Jacobs On Cinco de Mayo weekend, Mexican Alvarez out-pointed Daniel Jacobs to add the IBF middleweight belt to his WBC and WBA titles.Read: Boxing and wrestling: The 'power' play over the years All three judges scored the fight in the Alvarez's favour on his return to the 160lb division, the 28-year-old having briefly stepped up to obliterate Rocky Fielding and take the Liverpudlian's WBA super-middleweight belt. Alvarez moved to light heavyweight six months later, knocking out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to become a four-weight world champion. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.