On this day in sport: Ronaldo scores as Mascherano sees red, Australia rules once again

Javier Mascherano will not remember March 23 fondly. Australia, however, will after thrashing India to seal its third World Cup at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Mascherano and his Liverpool team-mates suffered a heavy defeat at Old Trafford, though the midfielder did not stick around to hear the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in golf, there was a lesser-spotted Monday finish on the PGA Tour.

We look back at the major events that happened on this day in sport.

2003: Australia rules the world again

Captain Ricky Ponting led from the front with an unbeaten 140, and was aided by Damien Martyn's unbeaten 88, to propel Australia to 359 for two, a total that proved insurmountable for India despite Virender Sehwag's quickfire 82. India was restricted to 234 as Australia sealed back-to-back World Cups and the first under Ponting's captaincy.

Put in to bat by India captain Sourav Ganguly, Australia got a good start through its openers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, who added 105 for the first wicket in 14 overs before Gilchrist was dismissed for 57. The pace of the innings never dropped and Australia registered the highest score in a World Cup final.

In reply, India was in a hurry characterised by Sachin Tendulkar top-edging Glenn McGrath off the fifth ball of the innings. While Sehwag kept finding the boundary in typical fashion, India struggled to string substantial partnerships - an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sehwag and Rahul Dravid being the highest - and the run-chase fizzled out before it could get going.

2008: Ronaldo on target as Mascherano loses his cool

Manchester United remained on the path to retaining its Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool.

Defender Wes Brown was the unlikely scorer of the opener, while Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani added further goals in a comfortable win for the table-topping Red Devils.

It was aided by the dismissal of Mascherano, who was sent off for dissent before half-time. The Argentina international did not go quietly, however, as he needed to be escorted off the field.

United went on to be crowned champion again, a 17th top-flight title putting it just one behind its arch-rival tally at the time.

1981: Floyd reigns at Sawgrass after thunderstorms

The eighth edition of the Players Championship was forced into a Monday finish after bad weather wiped out the scheduled final day at Sawgrass.

Heavy thunderstorms led to a Monday finish, with three players – Raymond Floyd, Barry Jaeckel and Curtis Strange – tied at the top after 72 holes were completed.

A play-off between the trio lasted just the one extra hole; Floyd was the only player to par the 15th to secure the tournament.

It was his second successive win during the PGA Tour's Florida swing, the American having also prevailed at Doral near Miami the previous week.