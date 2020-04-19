On this day: Juventus blunts Barcelona, Evander Holyfield stops George Foreman

While George Foreman may not look back on April 19 too fondly, all fans of the Rams should consider it a momentous day in their history.

Foreman attempted to overcome both Father Time and Evander Holyfield 29 years ago, the two legendary boxing names going toe to toe in Atlantic City.

As for the Rams, they picked a future NFL Hall of Famer who became a cornerstone of their roster for over a decade.

Take a look back at what unfolded on this date in history, including a defensive masterclass in the Champions League.

1991 – The Real Deal? Holyfield proves his status

Billed as 'The Battle of the Ages', Holyfield and Foreman faced each other in a clash between two heavyweights at contrasting stages of their careers.

Holyfield was the undisputed champion, holding the IBF, WBA and WBC titles and boasting a 25-fight unbeaten record, while Foreman was in his early 40s having made a comeback.

Big George had won 24 straight since returning to the ring after a decade-long absence but the 42-year-old saw his streak come to an end, Holyfield triumphing by unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Foreman may have missed out on the chance to become the oldest heavyweight champion on that occasion, but he would go on to write himself into the history books in 1994.

1997 – Rams set the early Pace

Quarterbacks may be the prized assets in the NFL Draft these days, but in 1997 the St Louis Rams decided to go a different route with the first overall pick.

Having completed a trade with the New York Jets to get into the top spot, the franchise opted to build up front by taking Orlando Pace, an offensive tackle out of Ohio State. It was a wise choice, too.

Pace spent 12 seasons with the Rams, helped them win Super Bowl XXXIV and made the Pro Bowl on seven occasions. Considering his stellar CV, it was no surprise when he was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

2017 – Nou way through for Barca

After a resounding 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie in Turin, Juventus headed to Spain for the return wary of a Barcelona side clearly capable of a European comeback.

Lionel Messi and company had stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 that season, recording a stunning 6-1 triumph as Sergi Roberto scored deep into added time to send his team through after losing the opening encounter 4-0.

'La Remontada' suggested no lead was safe at Camp Nou, yet Juve shut out its host, with a 0-0 draw seeing it ease into the last four.

The Serie A side went on to reach the final but was unable to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid quiet in Cardiff, going down 4-1.