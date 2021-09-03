One Championship 2021: Ritu Phogat beats World No. 2 to enter semi-finals of Grand Prix

Ritu Phogat won her second fight in a row as she stormed into the semi-finals of Atomic Weight Grand Prix of One Championship in Singapore on Friday.

She defeated World No.2, Meng Bo from China who was on a seven-match undefeated streak.

AS IT HAPPENED| One Championship HIGHLIGHTS: India's Ritu Phogat storms into semi-finals

The match initially began with Bo dominating with her quick punches, but was taken to task well by Ritu Phogat, who used her wrestling prowess to block Bo’s attacking advances, blocking her legs and then landing punches, one after the other.

Ritu started dominating the match form the second round and sealed her victory in the third.

The wrestler-turned-MMA fighter went for Bo’s leg and used her grappling magic to leave her out of options completely.

This is Ritu Phogat’s seventh professional match and she has lost just once in her two-year-old career in MMA. She had previously represented India in wrestling and had won the Gold Medal in the 2016 Commonwealth Games.

In the other matches, Itsuki Hirata, Stamp Fairtex and Seo Hee Ham entered the semi-finals, wherein votes will determine the fixtures.

Anissa Meksen knocked out Cristina Morales in atomweight kickboxing while Jackie Buntan and Julie Mezabarba won the matches in the lead card.