More Sports More Sports Threefold growth in gross revenue for online fantasy sports - report The gross revenue for online fantasy sports in India has grown threefold over a 12-month period, according to a report by FIFS. Team Sportstar 09 July, 2020 15:11 IST The gross revenue for online fantasy sports in India has grown threefold over a 12-month period, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.The online fantasy sports' operators gross revenues stood at ₹2,400 crore (approx.) in the financial year 2020, while it was ₹920 crore (appox.) in financial year 2019. Indian online fantasy sports platforms have shown a rapid increase in their user-base, mentions the report, growing from two million in 2016 to 90 million in 2019. The number of OFS platforms in India increased from less than 10 operators in 2016 to more than 140 operators by the end of 2019.ALSO READ | Indian fantasy sports platforms see surge in participationSeventy seven percent of fantasy sports users are engaged in cricket contests followed by football at 47 percent and kabaddi at 9 percent.Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog, said: "I am a long term believer that India must become a global champion of the fantasy sports industry. Sports across all facets, including fantasy sports, could well be a game-changer for employment and career opportunities."