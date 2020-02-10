More Sports More Sports Kobe Bryant honoured at Oscars Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month, was honoured at the Academy Awards. Sacha Pisani 10 February, 2020 10:34 IST Kobe Bryant was remembered at the 92nd Academy Awards - ABC Sacha Pisani 10 February, 2020 10:34 IST The Academy Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in the ceremony in Hollywood on Monday. Director Spike Lee also wore a suit in honour of the Los Angeles Lakers legend to the marquee event. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others in Calabasas, California. Director Spike Lee wore a tribute costume in memory of Kobe Bryant at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. - REUTERS Tributes have continued to pour in for five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP Bryant and all the victims of the crash.Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short film and famous New York Knicks fan Lee paid tribute by wearing a purple suit – with the number 24 – inspired by the Lakers great on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.