Kobe Bryant honoured at Oscars

The Academy Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in the ceremony in Hollywood on Monday. Director Spike Lee also wore a suit in honour of the Los Angeles Lakers legend to the marquee event.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.





Director Spike Lee wore a tribute costume in memory of Kobe Bryant at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. - REUTERS

Tributes have continued to pour in for five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP Bryant and all the victims of the crash.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short film and famous New York Knicks fan Lee paid tribute by wearing a purple suit – with the number 24 – inspired by the Lakers great on Sunday.