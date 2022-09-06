More Sports

Pankaj Advani: Disappointed billiards, snooker not part of National Games

Advani emphasised the impact representation at the National Games would have on cue sports in India in a letter to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 23:39 IST
BHOPAL,20/12/2021:World Champion Pankaj Advani won the SAGE National Billiards Championship in Bhopal on December 20, 2021. Pankaj beat Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in final match. Photo: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu

BHOPAL,20/12/2021:World Champion Pankaj Advani won the SAGE National Billiards Championship in Bhopal on December 20, 2021. Pankaj beat Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in final match. Photo: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani has expressed his disappointment at the exclusion of billiards and snooker in the upcoming National Games scheduled in Gujarat this month.

“It comes as a great disappointment that Billiards and Snooker has not been included in the National Games this year in Gujarat. As per the IDA directive, Billiards & Snooker were part of the 2019 National Games which were scheduled to be held in Goa. However, it is extremely unfortunate that our sport has been excluded from the deferred edition which is to be held in Sep/Oct, 2022,” Advani, a 23-time IBSF World Champion, wrote in a letter to the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

National Games 2022: Full list of 36 events
Aquatics, Archery, Athletics
Badminton, Basketball, Boxing
Canoeing & Kayaking, Cycling
Fencing, Football
Gymnastics, Golf
Handball, Hockey
Judo
Kabbadi, Kho-Kho
Lawn Bowl
Mallakhamba
Netball
Roller Skating, Rowing, Rugby 7s
Shooting, Soft Ball, Soft Tennis, Squash
Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon
Volleyball
Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu
Yogasana

Advani emphasised the impact representation at the National Games would have on cue sports in India.

“Governments and PSUs honour and reward National Games medalists handsomely and it is only fair that the Billiards and Snooker fraternity should get an opportunity to vie for these honours. Billiards and Snooker is a priority sport as per the Sports Code charter and dropping it will have serious repercussions on the future of the game,” Advani added.

The multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015. 

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines. The Games will see participation from all 28 states and eight Union Territories

