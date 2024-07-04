MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI

That was the explanation offered by Adille Sumariwalla, the president of Athletics Federation of India, for not offering a berth to Jisna Mathew in the 4x400m relay team for this month’s Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 22:28 IST , KOCHI - 3 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
File Photo: Jisna Mathew in action.
File Photo: Jisna Mathew in action. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Jisna Mathew in action. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K/ The Hindu

P.T. Usha may have been one of the country’s greatest athletes and her Usha School of Athletics may have produced Tintu Luka, who helped India break the Asian Games record while winning the 4x400m relay gold in Incheon 2014, and former Asian silver medallist quartermiler Jisna Mathew but her academy is no longer in favour when it comes picking the country’s best relay runners.

That was the explanation offered by Adille Sumariwalla, the president of Athletics Federation of India, for not offering a berth to Jisna Mathew in the 4x400m relay team for this month’s Paris Olympics.

“Usha School is not part of (national) camp as notified by the Sports Authority of India. Jisna (who trains at the Usha School near Kozhikode) is a non-camper. As per policy, we cannot consider her,” Sumariwalla told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Her name was in the National camp (at Thiruvananthapuram) and she did not join.”

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics

The AFI has a policy of not including non-national campers in the Indian relay team for the majors but sadly Usha’s School, which was part of the National camp earlier, is not so now.

Jisna was shattered when she found out that she was not included in the women’s relay team.

“It’s been like this for the last six years, they have not been including me on one pretext or the other,” said Jisna.

The AFI has a feeling that non-national campers could be on dope and that it why it has a policy of excluding them from relay teams. And with news coming in that non-camper Deepanshi, who finished second with 52.01s in the inter-State meet, testing positive, it may be true to some extent but Jisna’s case is very different.

Unlike many national campers who play a hide-and-seek game, often skipping competitions, Jisna has been a regular on the circuit. And while one noticed a strange dip in form among the national campers – three of the campers (Semifinals: Prachi 53.61s, M.R. Poovamma 54.35 and Vithya Ramraj disqualified for false start) who have now got berths in the Olympic relay team could not even qualify for the final at the recent Inter-State Nationals, the last selection trials for Paris.

Jisna (53.01s) was sixth in the final with three non-campers Kiran Pahal, Deepanshi and Neeru Pahtak finishing above her.

And some of the national campers who have gained Paris berths are no saints.

Prachi and Poovamma were suspended for dope a few years ago and many of the national campers’ inexplicable slide has raised eyebrows.

Incidentally, in the AFI’s selection guidelines for the Paris Olympics, one clause points out the federation’s right to reject any athlete who fails to maintain his performance in the final selection competition even if he has achieved the World Athletics’ qualification standard or figures in the world rankings.

Strangely, that seems to have been thrown out while selecting the relay team.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Olympic Games /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Jisna Mathew

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI
    Stan Rayan
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after playing on loan last season
    AP
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: ‘We will continue to set high standards,’ says Jemimah ahead of T20I series opener against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. The next batch of break-out stars await as new TNPL season kicks off
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI
    Stan Rayan
  2. Tour de France 2024: Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Stage 6, beats Jasper Philipsen in photo finish
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics
    PTI
  4. Never say die: The greatest Olympic comeback stories
    Netra V
  5. Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Gritty Advani wards off Siddharth Parikh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI
    Stan Rayan
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after playing on loan last season
    AP
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: ‘We will continue to set high standards,’ says Jemimah ahead of T20I series opener against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. The next batch of break-out stars await as new TNPL season kicks off
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment