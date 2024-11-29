 />
Paris Olympics: Anti-war protestor gets 8,000-euro fine for attempt to disrupt men’s 100m final

The 24-year-old Australian also received a three-year stadium ban from the court in Bobigny, north of Paris.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 23:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The men’s 100m race in the Paris Olympics was won by USA’s Noah Lyles.
The men’s 100m race in the Paris Olympics was won by USA’s Noah Lyles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The men’s 100m race in the Paris Olympics was won by USA’s Noah Lyles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A French court on Friday fined an Australian man who tried to disrupt the start of the men’s Olympic 100m final at the Paris Games the sum of 8,000 euros ($8,440).

Judged in absentia late on Thursday, the 24-year-old Australian also received a three-year stadium ban from the court in Bobigny, north of Paris.

Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “Free Palestine, Free Ukraine, Jesus”, the man was intercepted by security staff at the Stade de France as he tried to enter the track on August 4.

READ | Noah Lyles wins 100m final: How is a photo finish decided in Olympics?

The finalists of the 100m, which was won by American Noah Lyles, had to wait for some minutes as order was established and they were free to take to their starting blocks.

Lyles, who edged Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson into silver, later said he hadn’t realised there had been an incident.

The Australian, known for similar pitch invasions at sporting events around the world, was taken into custody.

He was then placed under judicial supervision with a ban on demonstrating on public roads and appearing in a whole series of French departments where Olympic events were taking place at the time.

Paris 2024 Olympics

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
