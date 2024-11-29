Paris Olympics: Anti-war protestor gets 8,000-euro fine for attempt to disrupt men’s 100m final

A French court on Friday fined an Australian man who tried to disrupt the start of the men’s Olympic 100m final at the Paris Games the sum of 8,000 euros ($8,440).

Judged in absentia late on Thursday, the 24-year-old Australian also received a three-year stadium ban from the court in Bobigny, north of Paris.

Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “Free Palestine, Free Ukraine, Jesus”, the man was intercepted by security staff at the Stade de France as he tried to enter the track on August 4.

The finalists of the 100m, which was won by American Noah Lyles, had to wait for some minutes as order was established and they were free to take to their starting blocks.

Lyles, who edged Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson into silver, later said he hadn’t realised there had been an incident.

The Australian, known for similar pitch invasions at sporting events around the world, was taken into custody.

He was then placed under judicial supervision with a ban on demonstrating on public roads and appearing in a whole series of French departments where Olympic events were taking place at the time.