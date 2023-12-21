MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Contingency plans set for opening ceremony over security concerns says French President Emmanuel Macron

France raised its security threshold in October, when a man with a knife killed a teacher in a school in northern France.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 17:16 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference | Photo Credit: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference | Photo Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris 2024 organisers have contingency plans for the Olympics opening ceremony and that the event could be moved from the River Seine in case of a major security alert.

“Given we’re professionals, there obviously is a Plan B, Plan C, etcetera,” Macron said on Wednesday when asked if heightened security across Europe over tensions in the Middle East could thwart plans to hold the ceremony as planned.

France raised its security threshold in October, when a man with a knife killed a teacher in a school in northern France.

Earlier this month, the sports minister and Paris 2024 organisers ruled out a change of plan after a man armed with a knife and hammer killed a German tourist and left two people wounded near the Eiffel Tower.

ALSO READ | Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts

“There is no single fallback plan, but rather a variety of adaptation measures - what we call in our jargon contingency plans - which are not intended to be public in any other way,” Paris 2024 said in a statement to Reuters.

“We have contingency plans for all identified risk scenarios: heatwaves, cyber attacks, and the ceremony is no exception.”

France expects up to 600,000 visitors when 160 boats are due to set off on July 26 from the Pont d’Austerlitz in central Paris for a 6-km (3.7-mile) journey to the Pont d’Iena.

