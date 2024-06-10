MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics

Political upheaval in France won’t affect preparations for the Olympic Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 15:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach believes that the political upheaval in France won’t affect preparations for the Olympic Games.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach believes that the political upheaval in France won’t affect preparations for the Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach believes that the political upheaval in France won’t affect preparations for the Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AP

Political upheaval in France won’t affect preparations for the Olympic Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron shocked France with his call for new parliamentary elections.

Macron called the snap election after the far-right National trounced his own party in Sunday’s European Parliament vote. Two voting rounds will be held on June 30th and July 7th, the latter coming less than three weeks before the Olympics begin.

READ | European title a step in the right direction for Paris, says Asher-Smith

“France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics “, Bach said during a Paris 2024 run-up event in Paris, adding that French political leaders were united in their support of the Games.

“I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open,” he said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a socialist, said she was “having a hard time understanding” why Macron chose to throw the country into political uncertainty so close to the Games, calling the move “one more coup” by the president.

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said his team was “more determined than ever” to make the Games a success. “There were around ten elections since we launched the candidacy for the Olympics and we understood how to work with the public actors.”

Related Topics

Thomas Bach /

IOC /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  2. European title a step in the right direction for Paris, says Asher-Smith
    Reuters
  3. Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open
    PTI
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri’s retirement opens a fresh window, but who can fill his boots against Qatar?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Book Review: The Neeraj Chopra Story - An earnest attempt to document history
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, June 10: Lahiri finishes sixth in Liv Houston Golf Series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 9: Sumit Nagal wins Heilbronner Challenger, Sharma tied-26th in Sweden
    Team Sportstar
  4. Puja Tomar becomes first Indian to win a bout in UFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOC President Thomas Bach: Political turmoil in France won’t affect Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  2. European title a step in the right direction for Paris, says Asher-Smith
    Reuters
  3. Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open
    PTI
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri’s retirement opens a fresh window, but who can fill his boots against Qatar?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Book Review: The Neeraj Chopra Story - An earnest attempt to document history
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment