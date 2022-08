PKL 9: Patna Pirates full players list after day one of auction

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Patna Pirates squad after day one. Patna Pirates Squad Elite Retained Players List - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin C, Monu, Neeraj Kumar Existing New Young Players - Rohit, Manish Franchisee nominated New Young Players - Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj AUCTION BUYS ⦿ Sachin Tanwar - All-rounder - INR 81 LAKH (FBM)

Sachin Tanwar - All-rounder - INR 81 LAKH (FBM) ⦿ Rohit Gulia - All-rounder - INR 60 LAKH