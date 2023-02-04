NBA: Pistons defeat Hornets despite 23 turnovers

Jaden Ivey had 24 points and seven assists and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Friday night.

Saddiq Bey contributed 22 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the late going. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Alec Burks added 16. Jalen Duren collected a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart added eight points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 23 points apiece, but Ball shot 7 of 23 from the field. Mason Plumlee added 13 points and Gordon Hayward chipped in 12.

Detroit overcame 23 turnovers, which led to 30 Hornets points.

Detroit emerged from the first half with a 69-68 lead.

Bogdanovic scored 17 points and Ivey contributed 13 before picking up his third foul late in the half.

A 7-0 spurt that included a Ball 3-pointer and two assists gave Charlotte a 79-76 lead early in the third quarter. Neither team had more than a three-point lead the rest of the quarter.

Jalen McDaniels hit a 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds remaining to give the Hornets a 94-92 edge entering the fourth.

Bey made a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth to give Detroit a slim lead. Dennis Smith Jr.’s three-point play with 8:31 left gave the Hornets a 101-97 advantage.

P.J. Washington extended it to 104-97 by draining a 3-pointer.

Ivey scored in the lane to pull Detroit within 106-104. Bogdanovic knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:34 left to give the Pistons a 108-106 lead.

Plumlee scored from short range to tie it. Ivey made two free throws and Plumlee split two free throws.

Duren drove for a layup to give Detroit a 112-109 lead with 1:32 remaining. Ball answered with a three-point play.

Bey buried a corner 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left for a 115-112 Pistons lead.

After a Hornets turnover, Burks made two free throws. Ball misfired on a 3-point try and Burks clinched it with another free throw.

This was the second of four meetings this season between the two teams who are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.