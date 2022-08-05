Who is Pawan Sehrawat, PKL’s most expensive player ever

Raider Pawan Sehrawat on Friday became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) history when Tamil Thalaivas picked him for Rs 2.26 crore on day one of Season 9 auction in Mumbai.

Pawan overtook raider Vikash Khandola, who went to Pawan’s former team Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 1.70 crore minutes before Pawan did in the same auction.

PKL 9 auction: Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player in PKL history

The 26-year-old Pawan, nicknamed ‘Hi-Flyer’, made his PKL debut in Season 3 in 2016 with the Bulls. He had an underwhelming stint with Gujarat Giants in Season 5 before returning to the Bulls in Season 6.

Pawan was the star of the Bulls’ title-winning campaign in Season 6 in 2018 where he scored 282 raid points in 24 matches, the most by any player that season. In the final, which Bulls won 38-33 against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pawan led from the front and scored 22 raid points in 25 points, finishing the season as the Most Valuable Player.

In 2021, Pawan led Bulls to the semifinals, accumulating 304 raid points across 24 matches, the most by any player. This included a league stage match where Bulls thrashed eventual champion Dabang Delhi K.C. 61-22 in which Pawan starred with 27 points.

Pawan holds the record of most raid points in a PKL match when he amassed 39 raid points in Bulls’ 59-36 league stage win against Haryana Steelers in Season 7 in 2019.

Pawan recently led his domestic team Indian Railways to its fourth successive Senior National Kabaddi Champioship title with a 38-21 win over Maharashtra in the final where he scored nine raid points.

Pawan was a member of the gold medal-winning Indian side at the South Asian Games in 2019. After being deputy to Deepak Niwas Hooda, he is primed to take over the reigns of captaincy of the Indian national side.