Pranati Nayak wins bronze in Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

India's Pranati Nayak comes third in the vault table competition and qualifies for the FIG World Artistic Championships.

Team Sportstar
18 June, 2022 15:56 IST

Pranati Nayak (third from left) with Yeo Seojong and Miyata Shoko at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. - AFP

India's Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal on Friday at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar. In the finals of the vault table competition, Pranati scored 13.367 to come third; South Korea's Yeo Seojeong (14.084) and Miyata Shoko (13.884) won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

ALSO READ - Sumariwalla: No second chances, selection for CWG is final

Uzbekistan veteran Oksana Chusovitina finished fifth.

Pranati had won bronze in the same competition in 2019, scoring 13.384.

With this result, Pranati has qualified for the FIG World Artistic Championships to be held in Liverpool in October-November, 2022.