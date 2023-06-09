Published : Jun 09, 2023 13:32 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

The Premier Handball League is expected to make a difference for the sport in India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League began on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The entire season is taking place in Jaipur, where six teams are competing for the title - Delhi Panzers, Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons.

Here is all you need to know about the tournament format, rules, squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of PHL 2023.

PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE RULES

PHL 2023 RULES The court is (40mx20m) with goals at the centre of each end. Goalpost size - 2m x 3m. Objective - Get the ball into the goal. No use of feet - (intentionally using any body part below the knee is a foul). There is a 6m (20ft) zone around each goal where only the defending goalkeeper is allowed to walk around. The attackers must score from outside this zone. The matches are of 60 minutes split into two halves of 30 minutes each. There are seven members in each team (six outfields and one goalkeeper) and there are unlimited rolling substitutes.

PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE FORMAT

PHL 2023 FORMAT 6 teams will compete against each other in 30 league matches Each team will play the other teams twice Top 4 teams will qualify for the semifinals 2 teams will qualify for the final First season will have 33 matches (30 league games + 3 knockouts) The two semifinals will be held on June 24, at 7.00 pm and 8.30 pm Final on June 25 at 7.00 pm

PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE SQUADS

SQAUDS Delhi Panzers Elumratov Sardor, Artem Martynov, Emil, Minnulin, Dinesh Kumar, Deepak Ahlawat, Arun Sharma, Mintu Sardar, Deepak Ghanghas, Nittin Kumar Sharma, Nandkishor Bhardwaj, Bhupender Ghanghas, Ashok Nain, Jasmeet Singh, Deepak, Rakesh Ahlawat, Mithun Sharma, Subir Roy. Garvit Gujarat Farhad Shafiei Alavijeh, Tuliboev Mukhtor, Atsawamethee Barameechuay, Amit Ghanghas, Mohammed Shujja Ur Rehman, Dinesh, Avin Khatkar, Karamjeet Singh, Tarun Thakur, Harender Singh Nain, Naveen Panghal, Sivaprasad Nair, Ravinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Mandeep Lochab, Aman Khiche, Sachin Singh. Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh Omid Reza, Ziad Obeidat, Van Jacob Baccay, Harjinder Panjeta, Vikas Kumar, Bhushan Shinde, Sunil Ghanghas, Kamal Ghanghas, Sukhveer Singh Brar, Naveen Malik, Sahil Rana, Mankesh Poonia, Vansh Thakran, Sanchit Kumar Gupta, Gurpinder Singh, Aashish Kumar, Amit Sharma Maharashtra Ironmen Jalal Kiani, Alexander Lesnik, Jasim Mohammed, Manjeet Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Ranjeet Singh, Naveen Deshwal, Vijay Thakur, Mitul, Mohammed Sohail Akhtar, Mohit Punia, Sumit Ghanghas, Sunil Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Vishal Dabas, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Khatkar Rajasthan Patriots Artem Ulanov, Baderaladeen Naser, Thanawat Sanyamud, Atul Kumar, Arjun Lakra, Sumit, Sahil Malik, Robin Singh, Hardev Singh, Siddharth Bidhuri, Happy Singh, Thoufeeq VM, Sidharth Singh, Bhupender Jangra, Mohit Ghanghas, Ramesh Godara, Rohit Kumar Telugu Talons Andrei Igorevich Nedbailo, Iaroslav Alexandrovich Shabanov, Rey Joshua Tabuzo, Naseeb Singh, Anil Khudia, Shubham Sheoran, Kailash Patel, Rahul TK, Raghu Kumara, Mohit Kumar, Chirag Chandel, Vishal Hadia, Mohit Yadav, Davinder Bhullar, Ajay Moyal, Sombir, Rahul Nain

PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (8th June, 7 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (8th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Telugu Talons (9th June, 7 pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Garvit Gujarat (9th June, 8:30pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Golden Eagles UP (10th June, 7 pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Delhi Panzers (10th June, 8:30pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (11th June, 7 pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Garvit Gujarat (11th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (12th June, 7 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (12th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (13th June, 7 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (13th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (14th June, 7 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Rajasthan Patriots (14th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (15th June, 7 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (15th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (16th June, 7 pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Delhi Panzers (16th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Telugu Talons (17th June, 7 pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (17th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Golden Eagles UP (18th June, 7 pm IST)

Garvit Gujarat v/s Delhi Panzers (18th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (19th June, 7 pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Rajasthan Patriots (19th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Telugu Talons (20th June, 7 pm IST)

Garvit Gujarat v/s Rajasthan Patriots (20th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (21st June, 7 pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (21st June, 8:30 pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (22nd June, 7 pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (22nd June, 8:30 pm IST)

Semifinal 1: 1st v/s 3rd (24th June, 7 pm IST)

Semifinal 2: 2nd v/s 4th (24th June, 8:30 pm IST)

Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 v/s Winner of Semifinal 2 (25th June, 7 pm IST)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Premier Handball League live on TV?

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be shown live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to watch live streaming of Premier Handball League?

The Premier Handball League will be streamed live on Jio Cinema and FanCode.