  • Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (8th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (8th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Telugu Talons (9th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Delhi Panzers v/s Garvit Gujarat (9th June, 8:30pm IST)
  • Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Golden Eagles UP (10th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Rajasthan Patriots v/s Delhi Panzers (10th June, 8:30pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (11th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Rajasthan Patriots v/s Garvit Gujarat (11th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (12th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (12th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Delhi Panzers v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (13th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (13th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (14th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Rajasthan Patriots (14th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (15th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (15th June, 8:30pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (16th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Delhi Panzers (16th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Rajasthan Patriots v/s Telugu Talons (17th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (17th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Golden Eagles UP (18th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Garvit Gujarat v/s Delhi Panzers (18th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (19th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Delhi Panzers v/s Rajasthan Patriots (19th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Telugu Talons (20th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Garvit Gujarat v/s Rajasthan Patriots (20th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (21st June, 7 pm IST)
  • Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (21st June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (22nd June, 7 pm IST)
  • Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (22nd June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Semifinal 1: 1st v/s 3rd (24th June, 7 pm IST)
  • Semifinal 2: 2nd v/s 4th (24th June, 8:30 pm IST)
  • Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 v/s Winner of Semifinal 2 (25th June, 7 pm IST)