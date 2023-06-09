The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League began on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
The entire season is taking place in Jaipur, where six teams are competing for the title - Delhi Panzers, Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons.
Here is all you need to know about the tournament format, rules, squads, fixtures, venue and live streaming info of PHL 2023.
PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE RULES
PHL 2023 RULES
PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE FORMAT
PHL 2023 FORMAT
PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE SQUADS
SQAUDS
Delhi Panzers
Garvit Gujarat
Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra Ironmen
Rajasthan Patriots
Telugu Talons
PREMIER HANDBALL LEAGUE SCHEDULE
- Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (8th June, 7 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (8th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Telugu Talons (9th June, 7 pm IST)
- Delhi Panzers v/s Garvit Gujarat (9th June, 8:30pm IST)
- Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Golden Eagles UP (10th June, 7 pm IST)
- Rajasthan Patriots v/s Delhi Panzers (10th June, 8:30pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (11th June, 7 pm IST)
- Rajasthan Patriots v/s Garvit Gujarat (11th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (12th June, 7 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (12th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Delhi Panzers v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (13th June, 7 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (13th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (14th June, 7 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Rajasthan Patriots (14th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (15th June, 7 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (15th June, 8:30pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (16th June, 7 pm IST)
- Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Delhi Panzers (16th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Rajasthan Patriots v/s Telugu Talons (17th June, 7 pm IST)
- Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (17th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Golden Eagles UP (18th June, 7 pm IST)
- Garvit Gujarat v/s Delhi Panzers (18th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (19th June, 7 pm IST)
- Delhi Panzers v/s Rajasthan Patriots (19th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Telugu Talons (20th June, 7 pm IST)
- Garvit Gujarat v/s Rajasthan Patriots (20th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (21st June, 7 pm IST)
- Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (21st June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (22nd June, 7 pm IST)
- Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (22nd June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Semifinal 1: 1st v/s 3rd (24th June, 7 pm IST)
- Semifinal 2: 2nd v/s 4th (24th June, 8:30 pm IST)
- Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 v/s Winner of Semifinal 2 (25th June, 7 pm IST)
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Premier Handball League live on TV?
The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be shown live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to watch live streaming of Premier Handball League?
The Premier Handball League will be streamed live on Jio Cinema and FanCode.
