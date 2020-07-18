More Sports More Sports President Batra requests IOA EC to release pending grant to NSFs and SOAs In a letter to the IOA executive council, its president Narinder Batra said the permanent member bodies should be granted Rs 7 lakh for the last two years. PTI 18 July, 2020 21:22 IST Batra’s request came after IOA EC members Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Rupak Debroy expressed the need for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for each SOA and NSF. - PTI Photo PTI 18 July, 2020 21:22 IST IOA president Narinder Batra on Saturday requested its executive council to approve the immediate release of the pending annual grant to all state Olympic associations and national sports federations to help meet their financial requirements.In a letter to members of the council, Batra said the Indian Olympic Association’s permanent members, who have not received the grant of rupees seven lakh in last two financial years, should get the approval on or before July 29.Batra’s request came after IOA EC members Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Rupak Debroy expressed the need for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for each SOA and NSF. Ministry extends contracts for foreign coaches till 2021 Olympics “The EC is requested to approve immediate release of IOA annual grant of Rs 7 lakh each to State Olympic Association and National Sports Federations, who are permanent members of IOA due to them for period of 1.4.2019 to 31.3.2020,” Batra wrote.Requesting the same amount of grant for the financial year 2018-19, Batra said, “The condition of necessary papers/documents required for release of grant be waived off and they be allowed to submit them later on or before 30.11.2020.”Kushwaha had written that they are finding it difficult to run office, pay office rents, electricity and telephone bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The sports ministry had recently withdrawn the recognition of more than 50 NSFs following a court order. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.