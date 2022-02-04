Prime Volleyball League 2022: Top five international players to watch out for

As the Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 heads into its inaugural season, here is a look at some of the top international players who will look to mesmerise the Indian audiences with their power-packed performances.

The players are divided into seven teams – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. They will compete in a round-robin format to make it to the top . The tournament will comprise 24 matches, including three knock-out games.

David Lee (Calicut Heroes): David Cameron Lee is an American volleyball player and a three-time Olympian. He became an Olympic champion at the 2008 Summer Olympics and won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He is a gold medallist at the 2015 World Cup and the World League in 2008 and 2014, while also being a two-time NORCECA champion. He will be playing as a blocker for Calicut Heroes in the upcoming Prime Volleyball League.

Noah Taitano (Bengaluru Torpedoes): Noah Taitano is an all-rounder hailing from California, US. He has won accolades playing in several tournaments at the high school and college level. He will play as a universal for Bengaluru Torpedoes in the upcoming franchise-based league.

Luis Arias (Hyderabad Black Hawks): Luis Antonio Arias Guzmán is a Venezuelan volleyball player who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has been a part of the men's national volleyball team at the 2010 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Italy. He will ply his trade as an attacker for Hyderabad Black Hawks in the tournament.

Bruno Da Silva (Chennai Blitz): Bruno da Silva is a volleyball player from Brazil who has played for 13 volleyball clubs in 23 tournaments. He will take the position of attacker for Chennai Blitz.

Ian Satterfield (Kolkata Thunderbolts): American Ian Satterfield is a specialist in beach volleyball. He started playing the game from an early age and made his professional debut in 2008 on the AVP Tour. He has been a member of the USA Volleyball high-performance A1 TEAM and also won a gold medal at the NORCECA Zone Championship with the USAV Youth National Team in his early days. In the upcoming Prime Volleyball League, he will play in the universal position for Kolkata Thunderbolts.