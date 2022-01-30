Prime Volleyball League: Focusing on player fitness to ensure injury-free tournament, say Ahmedabad Defenders head coaches

Players and coaches are carrying out their training sessions in full swing as the RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) nears its starting date of February 5 in Hyderabad.

Ahmedabad Defenders' head coaches Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan & Sajad Hussain Malik are focusing on improving the physical fitness of the players and honing their techniques.

"We are mostly focusing on the physical fitness of the players to ensure that the players are injury free during the competition. We have a good mix of players; both experience & youth in our team. We're happy with the composition" said Sundaresan, who has over 35 years of coaching experience.

Meanwhile, Malik emphasised on the contribution of international players to the Defenders. "The international players' contribution will be amazing. We have been competing with Asian countries at the international level, but the RuPay Prime Volleyball League is inviting the best players from all over the world. Our Indian players will be exposed to the international players standard and we can also learn new tactics from them as well," he said.

Sundaresan signed off by thanking the organisers and franchise owners for contributing towards the growth of volleyball in India. "I thank the organisers of the tournament and the owners of the franchises for their contribution in the promotion of Indian volleyball. This tournament is a very good platform for our players," he said.