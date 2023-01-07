More Sports

PT Usha calls for increased out-of-competition tests to counter doping

Out-of-competition tests should be increased. Besides, awareness classes are being given but still they are doing. I think more out-of-competition tests are needed and they should increase at national level,” Usha said.

07 January, 2023 18:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.

FILE PHOTO: To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Saturday emphasised on the need to increase the number of out-of-competition tests to address the doping menace.

Usha was speaking ahead of the inaugural ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’.

To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.

“We want more patient to be tested random wise in off-season. Out-of-competition tests should be increased. Besides, awareness classes are being given but still they are doing. I think more out-of-competition tests are needed and they should increase at national level,” opined Usha.

India is looking to host the 2036 Olympic Games and asked if the country is prepared, Usha said, “We can also do it, we have to get more medals also. We are not lacking in anything, but before that we have to be prepared for more medals also.”

When asked where the next National Games will be held, Usha said that it was supposed to be organised in Goa.

