PV Sindhu launches 40 years of Sportstar, 40 Superstars

Badminton world champion P.V.Sindhu launched Sportstar's special book - 40 Years of Sportstar, 40 Superstars on Tuesday.

Featuring essays by Vijay Amritraj, Shashi Tharoor, Michael Holding, Brian Glanville, and Rajdeep Sardesai among others, the book was commissioned to commemorate Sportstar completing 40 years and features a champion for each year - from Bjorn Borg, Kapil Dev, Mike Tyson and Imran Khan to Rahul Dravid, Michael Schumacher, M.S.Dhoni, Mary Kom, and more.

Each piece seeks to reflect on the importance of the year on the career of the chosen sportsperson and how it has revolutionised the history of the sport in question.

The 24-year-old herself is a subject of one of the pieces, with Indian tennis veteran Sania Mirza writing about her in the book. "Sania is a dear friend, we meet from time to time. Her comeback from motherhood and her win this week has been phenomenal. I congratulate her for the win and it is an honour to be written about by someone like her," Sindhu said.

The ace shuttler released the book along with L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group Publishing and Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar.

"Sportstar marked its 40th year on July 15, 2018. It is only fitting to look back on our journey so far and pay tribute to the legends of sports who have dominated the landscape in these four decades. But this had to also be a tribute to writing, a tradition the magazine has held dear since its inception" said Sengupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Navaneeth said: "We have Little Master Sachin Tendulkar writing on tennis legend Roger Federer, while West Indian great Michael Holding talks about fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt. Each writer brings in his own unique style and understanding of the game and the editorial team has also dug deep into our archives to curate images that enable us to relive many iconic sporting moments. This book is a testament not just to the Sportstar's journey over the past four decades but also the history of sport around the world."



The book is priced at Rs.999. You can pre-book your copy online by visiting THE HINDU Group Publications website https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/ and avail a special 20 per cent discount.