Raveendran Sankaran: Asian Champions Trophy is the start of new Bihar

While the stereotype of Bihar is well-known among the sporting fraternity and the larger Indian public, the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy has pleasantly shocked everyone.

Not just outside, even people from the state and some of my batch mates are surprised that something like this is happening here. The response was better than expected but we knew we could do it. It all started with AFI’s national inter-districts junior athletics meet (NIDJAM) two years back. The ACT is a test event now to see if we can pull off international events, including cricket, and I can confidently say yes, we can.

For me, however, this is just the beginning. We are now planning to host the Khelo India Youth Games next year, sometime in May-June because we need time to organise everything. That will have more than 12,000 kids spread across four venues in Patna, Gaya and here. We will now also be hosting the men’s Asia Cup hockey next year. But our ambitions are much bigger.

Although nothing is finalised yet, we eventually wish to host a World Cup. It can be men or women, senior or junior. The Chief Minister has already given in-principle approval but we need to work out the formalities. Imagine, a World Cup in Bihar!

No one could have imagined this two years ago but it is proof that passion can make anything possible. Yes, there are areas that need our attention – a 2nd turf is mandatory, accommodation for 24 teams (the various hostels inside the Rajgir Sports Complex together can host 1600 plus people), food and laundry (we already have a functional mess and can easily outsource the same). It is a dream that is some way away but I am confident we can do it sooner than later.

Land for an airport and a 5-star hotel has already been identified but we know that’s futuristic. At the same time, we don’t want to only host big events but have our kids participate in them. Our talent scouting programme, Mashaal, will target almost 60 lakh kids in Under-14 and 16 categories across 37,000 government schools. Our scholarship programme has been scientifically designed and will have three categories – Prerna (district level with Rs. 3 lakh per annum), Saksham (for national level achievements with Rs. 5 lakh) and Utkrisht (for international achievements and participation with Rs. 20 lakh).

But these amounts will not be given as cash. Instead, we want to make sure they are used properly and will be disbursed for providing specialised training, kits, medical facilities, travel etc. The kids will be assigned one of the five selected sports – athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, cycling and football – after a battery test developed by IIT Madras to judge what they are best suited for.

When I joined the Bihar State Sports Authority in 2021, it was considered a punishment posting, a demotion. Many people were surprised that I volunteered for it but my sports background pushed me to do something for the athletes in the state. Till then, BSSA was just a small, non-descript section under the Department of Youth, Arts and Culture. It was not even a registered organisation! Now it is a separate department with the sports budget going from 30cr in 2022 to 480cr in 2024!

We are also very firm in encouraging only bonafide talent. Whether it is applying for scholarships or jobs, we have a strict criteria that only sports that are part of the Olympics, Asian Games and CWG and competitive events (not invitational) recognised by the international federations of those sports will be considered.

We are also streamlining the entire application process and making it completely online. The turnaround time from applying to getting a job has reduced from an average of four years to two months. We have already given jobs to 71 athletes this year, with 21 of them training here as sub-inspectors at the moment. The portal is already open for the next year till November end. The catch is, they have to continue being active in sports for at least 5 years from the time of recruitment for the jobs to be made permanent. They can train all over but have to represent the state in competitions. It is a way to ensure that we do not lose talent athletes from the state to other states or organisations.

The one area that remains a big concern for me is the safety of kids, specially girls. I had heard of many cases but since taking charge, I have personally learnt about many instances of coaches at every level seeking sexual favours or forcing them in return for selections. I won’t name anyone but we have sent at least two coaches behind bars. My IPS background helps a lot in dealing with such complaints because often, a strict warning is enough for them to fall in line. A lot of federations are not pleased because the kids have direct access to me personally and on phone and bypass them. But I don’t care, my kids are my priority.

The ACT is just a sign of things to come. There is a long way to go but the beginning of Naya Bihar has been made.

(The writer is Director General, Bihar State Sports Authority. As told to Uthra Ganesan)