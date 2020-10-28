More Sports

Refugee team of six athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said.

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday.

The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games.

The team leader will by Ileana Rodriguez, a former refugee from Cuba who swam for the United States at the 2012 London Paralympics.

The IPC said it is working with the United Nations’ refugee agency and sponsors Airbnb, Panasonic and Asics on the project.

Two refugees, from Iran and Syria, competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

