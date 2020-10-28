More Sports More Sports Refugee team of six athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said. PTI Bonn 28 October, 2020 22:43 IST The aquatics centre, which will host the swimming events of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. - Reuters Photo PTI Bonn 28 October, 2020 22:43 IST A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday.The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games.The team leader will by Ileana Rodriguez, a former refugee from Cuba who swam for the United States at the 2012 London Paralympics. Read: Tokyo finally opens Aquatics Centre for Olympics The IPC said it is working with the United Nations’ refugee agency and sponsors Airbnb, Panasonic and Asics on the project.Two refugees, from Iran and Syria, competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know