Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships 2021: Averina twins shine as Indians falter miserably

The Averina twins- Dina and Arina of the Russian Gymnastics Federation (RGF) took the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships by storm as they won nine individual and one team medal combined at Kitakyushu, Japan from October 27 to 31.

Arina, the elder twin, won two silver and two bronze individual medals, while Dina swept four gold and one silver medal in the world championship. In addition, they also won gold in the team all-around event.

However, the spotlight was on the younger twin, who missed gold by the narrowest of margins in the individual all-around event at the Tokyo Games earlier. Emulating a splendid performance in all four apparatus, three of which she was ranked first.

Gymnastics legend Uchimura not ready to quit just yet

Dina won the world all-around title for the fourth time by scoring 108.400 points and became the only gymnast to win the world all-around title four times, breaking the record of Maria Gigova, Maria Petrova, Evgenia Kanaeva and Yana Kudryatseva.

Bavleen Kaur from India in action. - Getty Images

Bavleen Kaur from India participated in the individual apparatus qualification but failed to make it through to the finals as she was placed last in all the apparatus except the ribbon, where she was second last in the qualifications.

India’s performance was dismal in the group all-around finals, they finished last with 30.100 points, almost 53 points less than the first placed RGF.