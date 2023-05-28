Road to UFC LIVE, season 2 updates: Rana Rudra Pratap quarterfinal bout soon; full schedule, results, streaming info

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Epiodes 3 and 4 of the Road to UFC Season 2 in Shanghai.

Bantamweight - Eperaim Ginting vs Daermisi Zhawupasi

Daermisi and Eperaim come into the fight with similar fight records. They both are on a six-nil streak currently and one of that will come to an end in about 15 minutes, if this goes the full three rounds. Daermisi just ambushed hsi opponent right as the whistle blew and put on a rear naked choke, whoch Epraim counters by spinning but that just delayed the inevitable as Daermisi put on yet another choke to collect a win via submission!! Two out of two first round finishes to kick off episode 4

Daermisi Zhaupasi defeats Eperaim Ginting via Submission at 0:58 of Round 1

Sim Kai Xiong vs Peter Danesoe - Non tournament

First up in episode 4 is a non tournament bout, meaning these fighters are here just to showcase their calibre and not as a part of Road to UFC. Xiong dominated most of the first round but a spectacular flying knee kick ensures a W for Danesoe. Yet another first round win this evening!

Peter Danesoe defeats Kai Xiong by KO (flying knee) at 4:20 of Round 1

End of episode three

And with that comes an end to episode three. Xiao Long, SangWook Kim, Shuya Kamikubo and Rongzhu have booked their places in the semifinal with wins in their respective bouts. Up next will be the episode four, where Rudra Pratap will be in action.

Episode 4 full schedule Lightweight: Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China) Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India) Lightweight: Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan) Bantamweight: Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)

Lightweight Bout: SeongChan Hong vs Rongzhu

Rongzhu just overpowered Seong Chan with a right arm jab to his jaw and continued the momentum with consecutive punches to clinch a first round knockout win. The fight lasted just under three minutes!

Rongzhu defeats SeongChan Hong by Technical Knockout at 2:17 of Round 1

Road to UFC season 2, episode 3 results so far..

Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long defeats Shohei Nose by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lighweight Bout: SangWook Kim defeats Kazuma Maruyama by submission at 3:08 of Round 1

Bantamweight Bout: Shuya Kamikubo (30-27, 29-28) defeats Baergeng Jieleyisi (29-28) by Split Decision

RANA RUDRA PRATAP SINGH PROFILE Age: 26 Height | weight: 178cm | 61 kg Stance: Orthodox Pro MMA record: 11-1-0 (W-L-D) Form guide (last five bouts): L-W-W-W-W Stats: One knockout win, nine submission wins

Day 1 - Sumit Kumar loses to Seung Guk Choi

India’s Sumit Kumar lost to South Korean Seung Guk Choi in the Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight division quarterfinal at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai on Saturday.

Guk Choi dominated the bout and registered a win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in a fight that lasted three rounds.

Sumit has been eliminated from the 32-man knockout tournament as a result of this defeat.

This is Sumit’s first loss in his professional MMA career, holding a record of eight wins and one loss in nine fights.

Guk Choi was part of the previous Road to UFC season, where he had won two fights before losing the flyweight final to compatriot Park Hyun Sung. The 26-year-old Choi now holds a 7-2-0 record in Pro MMA.

Choi will face Ji Niushiyue of China, who got the better of Billy Pasulatan of Indonesia in another quarterfinal clash.

Hailing from Ajroi village in Sasni, Uttar Pradesh, Sumit started training in wrestling at the age of 12 and made his first trip to Thailand, searching for a job.

The other Indian in the competition, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh, will be in action on Sunday in the bantamweight division in episode four against Chang Ho Lee of South Korea.