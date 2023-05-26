Road to UFC Season 2: India’s Sumit Kumar, Rana Rudra Pratap in action; Fight schedule, weigh-ins, streaming info, time

The Road to UFC tournament Season 2 held by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be underway with Episodes 1 and 2 on Saturday in Shanghai, China.

Ahead of the tournament, here’s a look at all you need to know about Road to UFC Season 2

The Road to UFC tournament presents a “win and advance” opportunity for the top 32 Asian fighters who are split between four weight-classes (flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight) with eight competitors in each frame. The winner in each weight class is set to earn a UFC contract.

The first-round fights are scheduled for May 27 and 28 and the winners will proceed to the semifinals and finals thereafter later this year.

India’s flyweight fighter Sumit Kumar will feature on the opening day in Episode 2 where he faces South Korea’s Seung Gok Choi. Sumit’s compatriot Rana Rudra Pratap Singh will compete in Episode 4 on Sunday, taking on South Korean Chang Ho Lee in a bantamweight bout.

Full fight cards with weigh-ins - Episode 1 - June 9

Road to UFC Season 2 Opening round schedule with weigh-in results

Road to UFC [weigh-ins in pounds announced for Episode 1 and 2] Episode 1: May 27 Featherweight: Keisuke Sasu (Japan) [146] vs Sang Won Kim (Korea) [145.5] Flyweight: Mark Climaco (Philippines) [125.5] vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea) [126] Featherweight: Yi Zha (China) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (China) [147.5*] - Wuziazibieke Jiahefu weighed in above the featherweight limit. He will forfeit 20 per cent of his purse to his opponent. Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (Japan) [126] vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia) [126] Episode 2: May 27 Featherweight: Li Kaiwen (China) [145.5] vs Lu Kai (China) [146] Flyweight: Sumit Kumar (India) [125] vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea) [126] Featherweight: Yibugele (China) [145.5] vs Kouya Kanda (Japan) [145] Flyweight: Ji Niushiyue (China) [126] vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia) [125.5] Episode 3: May 28 Lightweight: Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) vs Rong Zhu (China) Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) vs Jieleyisi Baergeng (China) Lightweight: Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) vs Sang Wook Kim (South Korea) Bantamweight: Xiao Long (China) vs Shohei Nose (Japan) Episode 4: May 28 Lightweight: Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China) Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India) Lightweight: Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan) Bantamweight: Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)

LIVE STREAMING INFO