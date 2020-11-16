More Sports More Sports Former Olympic champion swimmer Schoeman faces longer ban WADAchallenged a ruling by swimming governing body FINA to ban the 40-year-old South African for only one year after he tested positive for a black-market doping product. PTI LAUSANNE 16 November, 2020 22:41 IST Roland Schoeman competed at four previous Olympics. - Getty Images PTI LAUSANNE 16 November, 2020 22:41 IST Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman appeared by video link Monday at a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing that could ban him beyond next year’s Tokyo Games.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) challenged a ruling by swimming governing body FINA to ban the 40-year-old South African for only one year after he tested positive for a black-market doping product.The court said WADA has requested a ban of two to four years. A verdict is not expected for at least several weeks.ALSO READ| Aditi Ashok finishes tied-11th in Saudi Arabia Schoeman competed at four previous Olympics.He won three medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, including gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.The South African was training to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he tested positive for GW501516 last year.ALSO READ| ITTF Men's World Cup: China's Fan Zhendong lifts record-equalling fourth title The substance failed medical trials and led WADA to alert athletes in 2013 that it was a threat to their health.Schoeman denied doping and blamed contamination of the supplements he was taking.His ban expired in May but he faces a longer sanction from CAS if he cannot prove the source of the contamination.ALSO READ| Bach expresses confidence in Tokyo Games even as virus cases surge A possible two-year ban, until May 2021, could still leave time to make South Africa’s team for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.In a ruling in a similar case on Monday, Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was banned for two years for unintentional doping. An Australian sports tribunal previously recommended a four-year ban. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know