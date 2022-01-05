Roller Skating Championships: S. Kavish, Suvarnika R. win gold

The Roller Skating Federation of India conducted the 59th Roller Skating National Championships at the GR International School, Rohini, New Delhi, from December 11 to December 22, 2021.

In the women’s marathon, Suvarnika R., Varsha P., and Riya Elizabeth A., won the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively. All the three medal winners are from Karnataka. In the men’s marathon, S. Kavish (Tamil Nadu), Gurkeerat Singh Sandhu (Punjab), and Tanish (Delhi) won the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

A point-to-point road race was also conducted. Anandkumar V. of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in the 10,000m men’s race. Chasmeet Singh Sehgal (Chandigarh) and Amitesh Mishra (Chhattisgarh) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In November, Anandkumar secured India’s first-ever medal in World Championships – a silver at the World Inline Speed Skating Championships held at Ibague, Colombia. He was felicitated during the National Championships.