Ronaldo creates history, tops UCI rankings in all sprints

Indian junior cyclist L. Ronaldo Singh scripted history on Tuesday by topping the UCI rankings in all four sprinting events.

He is the World No. 1 in the individual Sprint, Keirin and Time Trial events. The youngster is also part of the Indian Team which topped the Team Sprint rankings.

India's recent dominance in junior cycling continues with this achievement of Ronaldo, who won the gold in the junior men's Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships at Incheon, South Korea, in October last year.

Besides Ronaldo, India's Rojit Singh is ranked second in Keirin and third in Sprint, while, in the junior women's category, Nisha Nikita and Triyasha Paul are ranked second in Keirin and third in 500m Time Trial respectively.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the world governing body of cycling. It groups together 196 National Federations.

Earlier, in 2019, Esow Alben became the first Indian to top the Junior Sprint rankings. He had also created history by winning India's first Cycling World Cup medal.