RFI keen to have Antonio as consultant coach

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) is keen to employ the services of Antonio Maurogiovanni, an Olympic rower from Italy, provided Sports Authority of India (SAI) gives the go-ahead.

After the exit of foreign coach Nicolae Gioga of Romania, who left the country soon after the 2018 Asian Games, RFI is looking at hiring Antonio only as a consultant coach.

“We want to have Antonio as a consultant coach. Once SAI says okay, we will go ahead with the process. In fact, we have written to SAI that we want him as a consultant coach,” Balaji Maradappa, Associate Vice-President of RFI told Sportstar on Friday.

Antonio has rich experience of having taken part in two Olympics (1988 & ’92) and having coached the Irish, Dutch and Italian men and women teams.

"We have already spoken to him (Antonio) and he has expressed his willingness to come to India. He is the number one in our list,” informed Balaji.

RFI was shocked to hear the news last month of 22 young rowers being tested positive.

“We have set up a three-member enquiry committee involving Rajiv Jayaraj (independent analytical expert), Rajiv Sharma (Advocate & Secretary of Chandigarh Rowing Association and Chiranjit Phukan, Advocate & RFI Joint Secretary to investigate the matter,” he said.