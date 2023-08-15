MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister

The Ukraine sports minister Vadym Gutzeit said that the Russian and Belarusian athletes could boycott the 2024 Olympics as a goodwill gesture if they’re allowed to compete.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 17:06 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit during a press conference in Kyiv.
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit during a press conference in Kyiv. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit during a press conference in Kyiv. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine’s Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit does not “exclude the Russians making a ‘goodwill gesture’ not to go” to the Paris Olympics next year, he told AFP in an interview.

Gutzeit added if the Russians and Belarusians were permitted by the IOC to compete in Paris as neutral athletes and Ukraine boycotted the Games “other countries that have suffered from Russian imperialism at different stages of their history will join this boycott”.

The IOC has yet to make a decision on whether Russians and Belarusians can take part in the Paris Games — which run from July 26 to August 11, 2024 — as neutral competitors.

Since Russia launched its war in Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC imposed sporting sanctions on Moscow and its ally Minsk, but earlier this year it recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as individuals in qualifying events under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The decision provoked howls of protest from both the Ukrainian government and their athletes criticising the IOC for placing the human rights of Russian athletes above theirs.

This resulted in Ukraine barring their athletes from competing at events where Russians and Belarusians were — tennis being the exception as it has been since the invasion as players compete as individuals.

However, last month there was a dramatic change of tack from the Ukrainian government permitting their athletes to compete in competitions where the Russians and Belarusians were competing as ‘neutral athletes’.

RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY

Gutzeit is well aware of how important the quadrennial spectacle is to athletes having won fencing gold in 1992 in Barcelona in what was a Unified Team made up of 12 of the former Soviet Republics including Russia.

Ironically one of his team-mates in the gold medal winning sabre team was Stanislav Pozdnyakov who is now his avowed opponent as he is the head of Russia’s Olympic Committee.

“If Russian athletes are at the Olympics, then Russian propagandists will try to turn this celebration of sport into a celebration of propaganda, just as Hitler once did,” Gutzeit said referring to Nazi Germany’s hosting of the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

“I believe that the IOC will not allow the aggressors to do this.

“I also do not exclude that the Russians will make a ‘goodwill gesture’ and say that they will not go.”

Gutzeit, who has been in his post since 2020, said he is confident the IOC and sports federations will bar the Russians and Belarusians from the Games.

“The ball is now in the court of the IOC and international sports federations,” he said.

“I believe that they will continue to stand on the right side of history and prevent the aggressors from participating in the Games.”

Nevertheless Gutzeit says if they are permitted to compete then Ukraine could still boycott the Games and would be followed by others.

The Baltic states and Poland have been the most vociferous countries in threatening to follow the Ukrainians if they do boycott the Games.

“I do not rule out that if Russians or Belarusians are allowed to participate in the Olympics and we boycott the competition, other countries that have suffered from Russian imperialism at different stages of their history will join this boycott,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, overtakes Lukaku in cumulative transfer fee
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO | Asian Champions Trophy review: Asian Games lessons; did Chennai ace hosting duties and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Arjun leads Pragg; Carlsen stops Gukesh; Vidit, Caruana held
    Rakesh Rao
  5. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation
    AP
  2. Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister
    AFP
  3. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging
    PTI
  4. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, overtakes Lukaku in cumulative transfer fee
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO | Asian Champions Trophy review: Asian Games lessons; did Chennai ace hosting duties and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Arjun leads Pragg; Carlsen stops Gukesh; Vidit, Caruana held
    Rakesh Rao
  5. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment