Russia says IOC ruling on athletes was mocking

Olympic chiefs earlier this month gave the green light to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year’s Games as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not support Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 22:09 IST , MOSCOW - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO - The Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
FILE PHOTO - The Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - The Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia on Friday criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for ruling that Russian athletes can compete in Paris Olympicis next year as neutral athletes and only if they do not back the fighting in Ukraine.

Olympic chiefs earlier this month gave the green light to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year’s Games as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not actively support Moscow’s large-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

The IOC “announced their readiness to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paris Olympics, and then immediately mockingly announced how many of them had been admitted,” Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference.

The IOC on making its announcement this month said there were currently only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus who had qualified as neutral athletes.

It added that no Russian or Belarusian athletes under contract with military or national security agencies would be allowed to compete. It also said that no Russian and Belarusian flags or symbols would be displayed at the games.

President Vladimir Putin said Russian authorities would need to thoroughly assess the conditions allowing Russian athletes to the Paris Olympics in summer 2024.

“By inventing criteria and parameters that not only violate, but devalue the Olympic Charter, the IOC has launched a campaign that neutralises our athletes,” Pozdnyakov said.

“And those few who managed to slip through are deprived of their national identity,” he added.

Pozdnyakov called on eligible athletes to “carefully examine” the participation conditions to avoid becoming “hostage to other interests.”

More than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics, the IOC said earlier this month.

