Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Hyderabad Half Marathon on November 5

Close to 8,000 enthusiastic runners will gather at the Gachibowli Stadium at the break of dawn, underlining the running culture that is sweeping across the country.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 15:56 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Tendulkar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Hyderabad Half Marathon on Sunday.

Close to 8,000 enthusiastic runners will gather at the Gachibowli Stadium at the break of dawn.

Organised by NEB Sports, the event has three categories -- the Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10K and the 5K Fun Run.

The Great Indian Fast Bowling Show: Mean stare, naughty grins and scorching yorkers

“When it comes to running, a lot of people box themselves into different challenges. Some are worried about maintaining practice schedules, some about their diet and some about their fitness. But one should never feel it is too late to start,” Tendulkar said in a release.

“I hope the participants this year will move beyond the thoughts of age and not be restricted by a number. You can start your fitness journey any time, not just when you’re young. For India to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, we need participation from people across all age groups.

