SAI issues guidelines for COVID-positive athletes

The Sports Authority of India on Saturday issued guidelines for return to play for athletes training at SAI centres who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Standard Operating Procedures mention steps to be taken by the COVID-positive athletes classified into three categories: COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive and prolonged course or severe symptoms that require hospitalisation, and COVID-19 positive and symptoms during GRPT progression (post-recovery complications).

In a communique, SAI stated it was identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each centre to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on the athletes and the implementation of the guidelines.

"Coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 percent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient with a self-limiting course of COVID-19 who has been asymptomatic for seven days. The medical and paramedical staff have been asked to monitor the progress of the athletes regularly and give advice to athletes and coaches for gradual resumption to training.

"Athletes would be monitored before, during and after the exercise sessions and if any unwarranted symptoms are there it would be reported to the medical team for further assessment," SAI stated.