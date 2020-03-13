Government identifies 14 priority sports, 23 NCOEs to be set up

Twenty-three National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) will be set up across the country which will merge all existing schemes presently operating in the Regional Centres and Academic Institutions of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

According to the decisions taken at SAI’s Governing Body (GB) Meeting on Friday, the government has identified 14 priority sports that will be focused on. The NCOEs will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, sports science support and diet as per the requirement of an athlete without monetary ceiling.

The SAI press release mentioned: "the GB also approved appointment of more than 350 sports science experts and more than 100 specialized mess and kitchen staff including chef and nutritionists in different NCOEs to ensure best quality diet and sports science facilities to all."

The GB also approved construction of 25 hostels creating an additional residential capacity of 8000 in different NCOEs. It also approved sports infrastructure upgradation projects of Rs 56 crore for NCOEs at Patiala and Bengaluru and procurement of sports science equipment worth Rs 80 crore.

Approval was also granted to club 21 Special Area Games (SAG) Centres under SAI training centres (STCs). “The funding for NCOEs and STCs will be under Khelo India Scheme of the Ministry. However, the salary of coaches and administrative staff will continue to be borne by SAI through block grant,” the release said.