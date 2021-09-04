Final decision on reopening of SDAT stadiums on September 6

The Mayor Radhakrishnan hockey Stadium and the Nehru Indoor Stadium here have been closed for a while now.

Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, believes the stadiums could be opened on Monday if the Revenue Secretary gives his approval.

"The Principal Secretary, Sports has been in touch with the Revenue Secretary and on Monday a final decision will be made. Once that is done, the stadiums will be opened without any delay," said Meyyanathan to The Hindu here on Saturday.

As far as holding competitions in the State are concerned, the Minister said that the decision has been left to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.