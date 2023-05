India’ Selva P Thirumaran won gold in triple jump at the Venizelia-Chania 2023 International Meeting and broke the Junior National Record in the process on Sunday.

Thirumaran, who had won a silver in the U-20 World Athletics Championship last year, won the event courtesy of a 16.78m leap.

The Madurai-born Thirumaran just had three legal jumps in the final, but made the most of it, with the second jump turning out to be the decisive one.

MORE TO FOLLOW