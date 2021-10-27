More Sports More Sports Shikhar Dhawan, Bhavina Patel among 35 recommended for Arjuna Award India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among 35 athletes selected for the Arjuna award. Team Sportstar New Delhi 27 October, 2021 19:49 IST File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. - AP Team Sportstar New Delhi 27 October, 2021 19:49 IST India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among 35 athletes selected for the Arjuna award.The others in the list are Yogesh Kathuniya, Praveen Kumar, Singhraj Adhana, Harvinder Singh, and Sharad Kumar. Members of the men's hockey team - with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh - that won a historic bronze in the Olympics will also receive the award.READ: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj and Sunil Chhetri among 11 recommended for Khel Ratna AwardHarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Mandeep Singh were part of the team.Dronacharya Award has been awarded to Radhakrishna Nair, TP Ouseph, Sandeep Sangwan among others. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :