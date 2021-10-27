Shikhar Dhawan, Bhavina Patel among 35 recommended for Arjuna Award

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among 35 athletes selected for the Arjuna award.

The others in the list are Yogesh Kathuniya, Praveen Kumar, Singhraj Adhana, Harvinder Singh, and Sharad Kumar. Members of the men's hockey team - with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh - that won a historic bronze in the Olympics will also receive the award.

Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Mandeep Singh were part of the team.

Dronacharya Award has been awarded to Radhakrishna Nair, TP Ouseph, Sandeep Sangwan among others.