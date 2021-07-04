Judoka Shushila Devi to fine-tune preparations in Delhi before Tokyo - SAI

Judoka Shushila Devi will fine-tune her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics in a final training camp here from July 9 along with two sparring partners, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

SAI has arranged for the camp for the 48kg class judoka at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Two sparring partners - her team-mates in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a physiotherapist, and a masseuse have already been quarantined in the new hostel at the JLN complex.

The government is ensuring that all Tokyo-bound athletes get the best possible assistance and that their preparations for the Games are on track, SAI said in a statement.

Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow bronze medallist Mongjam Kabita Devi (48kg class) and 2018 National 52kg class champion Ningthoujam Sarda Devi (52kg class) will be her sparring partners. The final camp is being set up at the Table Tennis hall inside the new hostel, where mats will be placed.

Shushila and her coach Jiwan Sharma will leave for Tokyo from the national capital. They will also get their second doses of Covid-19 vaccination during their stay in the capital. Shushila's event is on July 24.

Ranked 46 in the women's 48kg class, Shushila Devi is now at the Chateau Gontier in France, completing a month-long training camp sanctioned by the Mission Olympic Cell last month.

A 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, she went to France after competing at the World Judo Championship in Budapest in June.