Raider Siddarth Desai was re-signed by Telugu Titans for Rs 20 lakh on day one of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction in Mumbai on Friday, his lowest price ever.

PKL 9 AUCTION DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Desai made his PKL debut in Season 6 after U Mumba picked him for Rs 36.4 lakh. The ‘Bahubali’ scored 218 raid points in 21 matches.

Season Franchise Matches played Raid points 2018 U Mumba 21 218 2019 Telugu Titans 22 217 2021 Telugu Titans 3 34

Impressed by his performance, Telugu Titans went all out for the raider at Season 7’s auction and roped him in for Rs 1.45 crore, making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history at that time. In his first stint with the Titans, he amassed 217 raid points in 22 matches. However, Titans released him ahead of the 2021 auction.

In the Season 8 auction, UP Yoddhas bid Rs 1.30 crore for Desai but Titans, the Hyderabad-based franchise, used its Final Bid Match card to re-sign the 6’2” raider.

Unfortunately, Desai’s 2021 season was cut short due to a wrist injury after just three appearances