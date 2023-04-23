More Sports

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles marries NFL’s Jonathan Owens

Four-time Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their marriage on Saturday.

23 April, 2023
Four-time Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their marriage on Saturday through social media.

Biles, who has four Olympic golds, one silver and three bronze medals announced her engagement to Owens, who signed for the Texans in 2019, in February of last year.

“I do officially owens,” Biles posted on her Instagram and Twitter, on which her name is now Simone Biles Owens.

Biles took the world by storm after withdrawing from most of her events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues, despite being the clear favourite.

She was a part of the US team that won silver in the team event and won bronze in balance beam at Tokyo.

The 26-year-old won her four Olympic gold medals at Rio, also taking team, vault and floor exercise titles plus a balance beam bronze. She has won 19 world championship gold medals, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

(With inputs from AFP)

