Simranjeet Kaur enters Cologne World Cup finals

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine's Marianna Basanets on Friday.

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine's Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage.

Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova's Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany's Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semifinals.

In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France's Samuel Kistohurry.

However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands' Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.

Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash.

The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.