Siva, Chahat shine on opening day of National Aquatic Championships

Siva S. and Chahat Arora shone brightly on opening day of the National aquatic championships at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Siva set a new meet record in the 200m individual medley, and bagged two gold medals and a bronze.

Despite heavy rains and high humidity, the 21-year-old Karnataka swimmer, who had claimed a silver last year, clocked 2:05.64 to leave Sajan Prakash’s 2018 performance of 2:05.83 behind. Siva had clocked 2:05.43 in the Khelo India University Games in April last.

FILE PHOTO: Chahat Arora of Punjab

Chahat Arora set a new national record of 32.94s, bettering her own mark of 33.62 in last year’s meet in Bengaluru, in women’s 50m breaststroke heats. She went on to claim the title as well.

Siva was also part of the Karnataka team that won the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and got a bronze in the mixed 4x50m medley.

“I am getting closer to the qualifying mark of the Asian Games. I am doing the 400m medley to improve my endurance and it will help better my timing in the 200m medley,” said Siva.